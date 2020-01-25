Authorities suggest discounts, food festivals to make Mumbai 24x7 a hit

Social is one of the eateries that plans to remain open. File pic

In a bid to ensure that citizens welcome the new Mumbai 24 plan, authorities suggested adopting promotional measures such as discounts, food festivals, late-night flea markets, and increased entertainment options such as play areas and sports arenas for adults.

In a meeting held on the matter last week, it was also discussed that if footfalls do increase drastically, thereby increasing revenue, the government may also consider making additional payments to on-duty police personnel, the way it is done during cricket matches. The events of the next few weeks will decide the government's course of action.

Accordingly, the timings of public transport facilities such as BEST buses may be extended on relevant routes and other aspects too may get re-evaluated.

The Mumbai 24 plan also aims to promote the work of artists and performers as permissions to play live music on general concourse areas in malls may be considered — provided there are no tickets being sold and purchased.

Owners of malls, mills and gated compound premises will have to intimate local ward officials, police stations and the Excise department about plans to remain open for extended hours.

Alcohol rules

Restaurants found selling or serving alcohol beyond the 1.30 am deadline will lose their permit for two years, while gated communities will lose the right to operate for 24 hours. Orders for alcohol may be placed before 1 am, a government advisory said.

"Establishments and eateries opting for the 24-hour option will have to give an undertaking to the Excise department (with a copy marked to Deputy Commissioner of Police HQ-1) that they will not serve alcohol beyond 1:30 am," said an official. Establishments will also have to display a notice reading, 'This establishment doesn't sell alcoholic beverages beyond 01.30 am', at prominent locations.

Officials said malls can currently begin operating for 24 hours.

1.30am

Time till when alcohol can be served

Food truck future

Popular locations: Juhu Chowpatty, Girgaon Chowpatty, Bandra Kurla Complex, Worli sea face, Bandra Bandstand, Nariman Point, Nariman Point (near NCPA)

Policy and permissions to be finalised, some of which may include:

. Max. 5 food trucks at one location

. Operations between 10 pm and 6 am only

. No more than 4 folding tables, 16 seats per food truck

. Distance between 2 trucks at least 20 meters

. Parking at private or public parking spaces

. Managing teams responsible for cleanliness and upkeep of surrounding area

. No loud noise, music, amplifiers or entertainment programme

. Use of sustainable, biodegradable material

