Autistic teen missing: I have lost faith in the system, says Tarun's father; wants Crime Branch to take over

It's been 95 days since 17-year-old autistic teen Tarun Gupta went missing from his home near Colaba. In the last two months, he came in contact with RPF officials on two separate occasions, but the RPF allegedly failed to return Tarun to his parents. Now, Vinod Kumar Gupta, Tarun's father, who has been running from pillar to post seeking help, wants the Mumbai Crime Branch to take over the case.

"The Crime Branch should carry out a parallel investigation. Their way of doing things is different," Gupta said. "Their team has specialists and they will definitely be able find out if Tarun is in the city."

Tarun went missing from the vicinity of his home on October 1. According to Gupta, his son was at Panvel station for two days, where an RPF staffer, forced him to board a train to Sawantwadi on October 3. He was last seen on coach D-10 of train number 12052 on the Madgaon-Dadar Jan Shatabdi on October 12.

"In all likelihood, Tarun will never sit on a train, because of all the trauma. We received some reports of a person having bumped into Tarun while crossing the road in Mahim. This should also be looked into," Gupta added.

The father said that he has lost complete faith in the system. "They have left my son to die. And what is their punishment? Their annual increment has been cancelled. With such a trivial punishment, the government has set a terrible example. What they mean to say is that you can lose someone's child, you will be fined R3,000 rupees and all will be forgotten."

Gupta said that he had also tweeted to Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, but has not yet received a response.

"She can respond to everything on a daily basis on Twitter, but for Tarun, there hasn't been a single reply." He added, "My son wanted to come back home, but the system threw him somewhere far away."

OCT 1

The day Tarun Gupta went missing from home

