Auto driver dies after being stabbed during scuffle, accused arrested

Delhi police have arrested a man who stabbed an auto driver to death after the two engaged in a scuffle three days ago, police said on Tuesday.

A 26-year-old auto driver Sagar was stabbed to death by the accused Surender in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area after Sagar slapped the accused for passing a lewd comment on his wife.

"Sagar slapped Surender, who runs a tea stall near Chattarpur Metro Station, after he misbehaved with Sagar's wife three days ago. This irked Surender and he stabbed Sagar on Monday," said Ingit Pratap Singh, Additional DCP South West.

Sagar was rushed to a hospital immediately, where he was declared brought dead.

