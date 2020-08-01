Auto driver flung into air by hanging wire, crashes into woman

In a freak accident, a hotelier sustained serious head injuries after an auto driver who was caught in a dangling wire was flung in the air and crashed into her in Bengaluru. According to Bangalore Mirror, the incident happened on July 16 when a wire connecting a red line violation camera was hanging loose and got caught in one of the wheels of the auto-rickshaw the man was driving.

As he was trying to untangle the wire, a speeding vehicle got entangled to it, pulling the wire with force, thus catapulting the man and causing him to crash on the woman, identified as Sunita K.

Recalling the incident, Sunita was quoted as saying, “It all happened in a fraction of seconds. Someone called my name and I turned around to see why. The next thing I see is an auto driver flying towards me like (Lord) Anjaneya. Then he crashed into me and I collapsed. When I came to (my senses), I was in pain and felt blood trickling down my neck. I was too shocked to move. I just sat there and waited for someone to help.”

The auto driver was not injured. Sunita was taken to a hospital by her husband Krishnamurthy, who works as a health inspector, and was close by at the time of the incident. She got 52 stitches.

Although the cause of the accident was initially unclear, Krishnamurthy got access to the CCTV footage of the spot after the lockdown ended in the area last week. While checking the footage, he found that the dangling wire caused the accident.

