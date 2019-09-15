Auto driver imposed with fine for not wearing seat belt in Bihar

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Muzaffarpur: Though an auto doesn't consist of a seat belt, still an auto driver here was imposed with a fine of Rs 1,000 for not wearing one while riding his auto, said a police official. The shocking incident took place on Saturday when the auto driver was asked to pay a minimum fine for not wearing a seat-belt while riding in Saraiya, Muzaffarpur in Bihar. "The auto driver was charged with a minimum challan, for not wearing a seat belt. Considering his financial condition he was asked to pay Rs 1,000 only.

This was a mistake but it was done just to impose a minimum penalty on the driver," said Ajay Kumar Station House Officer (SHO), Saraiya.

Ever since the new Motor Vehicles Act has enhanced traffic offenders in various states across the nation are consistently being slapped with huge fines as penalties for driving errors.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 last month and it was implemented in many states of India from September 1.

