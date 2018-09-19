Auto drivers, bus conductors train in sign language to communicate with the hearing-impaired

national

In order to make things easier for the hearing-impaired, a community project â Let's Talk â started by Architect Sahil Shah, will train auto-rickshaw drivers and bus conductors in sign language

Auto drivers and other people attend the seminar held at Atmoday Vidyamandir in Kandivli

Public transport in Mumbai is tough enough for its multilingual residents, but it poses a tougher challenge still for those unable to hear the announcements. In order to make things easier for the hearing-impaired, a community project — Let's Talk — started by Architect Sahil Shah, will train auto-rickshaw drivers and bus conductors in sign language.

Shah said, "We are trying to teach the language to auto/taxi drivers and BEST bus staff through two-hour seminars. This is a community project. If auto drivers and bus conductors are trained in sign language, they can use it to communicate with those unable to hear."

D M Gosavi, trustee of Seva Sarathi Trust, a collaborator on the project, said, "We have already conducted a seminar at a Kandivli school, Atmoday Vidyamandir, which was attended by 40 auto drivers and 20 others."

Two hearing-impaired teachers led the seminar, and towards the end of the session, auto drivers were given posters with details of sign language, to be pasted on their vehicle seats.

Shah further said, "The purpose behind this initiative is to make hearing-impaired people independent, open up employment opportunities for them and help them travel in regular compartments in trains." Auto driver Gajanan Namal, said, "It has been an eye-opener for us. Apart from teaching us to communicate with those who can't hear, it has taught us a lot more."

