Auto rickshaw drivers slap notice on state government to curb Ola, Uber services

national

The major demands include shutting down services like Ola and Uber, curbing the illegal auto menace, implementation of the Hakim Committee report, stricter control over the issuance of permits

Representational image

Autorickshaw drivers in Maharashtra have slapped a day's notice on the state government warning to go an indefinite strike from July 9 if the state government does not yield to their demands and call a meeting to discuss their long-pending issues by Monday. The major demands include shutting down services like Ola and Uber, curbing the illegal auto menace, implementation of the Hakim Committee report, stricter control over the issuance of permits and setting up a welfare board for auto drivers that can give them facilities like Provident Fund and Employees State Insurance.

Also Read: Shut Ola-Uber, give us PF, pension, Maharashtra automen threaten strike from July 9

Besides, the union has also demanded to curb of Ola, Uber or other app-based cab service and a minimum hike of Rs 4 to Rs 6 per km till June 30, currently, the minimum fare is Rs 18. They said the demands are as per the one-man state government appointed Hakim committee report. "We had a meeting of state-wide auto representatives on June 9 and after deliberations drew up a list of demands approaching the government asking them to consider it in a month. We are now again asking the government to call us for a meeting by July 8 to discuss what can be done about the demands. If the government fails to do it, we will be forced to proceed on an indefinite strike from the midnight of July 8, starting July 9," stated Shashank Sharad Rao, the president of the Autorickshaw Chalak Malak Samyukt Kruti Samiti, an umbrella forum of all auto trade unions in Maharashtra. There are 1.82 lakh rickshaws registered in Mumbai alone, while there are around 8.63 lakh across the state.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Wall collapses on autorickshaw stand in Chembur, no casualties reported

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates