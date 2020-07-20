Auto stolen with Rs 12,000 cash while driver was feeding birds

In a bizarre incident, a 24-year-old auto-rickshaw driver's vehicle along with Rs 12,000 cash was stolen in broad daylight while he was feeding birds. It is learnt that the auto-rickshaw driver had borrowed the cash to pay off house rent, electricity bill, and manage his daily expenses.

The victim, identified as Jignesh Vala, a resident of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, lives with his wife and two children. In his complaint, Vala said that after he dropped a customer, he spotted a place where birds were being fed, reports Ahmedabad Mirror.

He further said that he parked his rickshaw on the side of the road and went to feed the birds. When he returned to take some money from his auto to pay the person who provided him with bird food, the rickshaw was missing and Rs 12,000 cash was also stolen. Vala filed a complaint with the Shaherkotada police about the theft.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

"I have twin sons aged five months and my wife has been suffering from health issues. I had borrowed Rs 12,000 for paying my electricity bill, house rent, and for daily expenses. I usually never keep money in my trousers. I had kept this money too in my rickshaw. I just took out some to give to the woman from whom I purchased the bird's food. In the meantime, the rickshaw was stolen," Vala was quoted as saying in the report.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news