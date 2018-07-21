Autonomous status of Jai Hind College challenged by Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena

Now if UGC asks us wants to question us anything, we will provide answers

The autonomous status of Jai Hind College - a Popular South Mumbai college has come under question after Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) has submitted a letter to the University Grants Commission (UGC) against it. The letter which demands that autonomous status of this college should be revoked and reasons further that a state government committee that was formed against the college on the charges of malpractices has not yet submitted any report despite which the college was awarded an autonomous status. Denying all allegations the college said that Mumbai University has already cleared the administration of all the charges levelled by the said student body.

Santosh Gangurde, Vice President of the MNVS, Mumbai University, who submitted a letter, said, "When there was a complaint against a college of commercialization even when it was under the Mumbai University's control, it will be completely out of control once it receives autonomy. Autonomy is introduced for betterment in the field of education so that well-maintained colleges can get out of the university's umbrella and run on their own. But if this autonomy is going to be used for commercialization we have to talk for students' justice."

When contacted Dr. Ashok Wadia, Principal of the Jai Hind College, he said, "How can a college take any more money when there is varsity declared fee-structure. More so, when there was complaint again by the MNVS against the Wi-Fi service charges, which in-fact was done on students' demand; Mumbai University had already cleared us of any malpractices after verifying details. Now if UGC asks us wants to question us anything, we will provide answers.

