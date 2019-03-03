Ava DuVernay shares details of her Netflix series on Central Park Five case

hollywood

"Not thugs. Not wilding. Not criminals. Not even the Central Park Five. They are Korey, Antron, Raymond, Yusef, Kevin. They are millions of young people of colour who are blamed, judged and accused on sight. May 31

Ava DuVernay. Pics/Instagram account

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay has announced that her Netflix limited series on the Central Park Five case has been titled "When They See Us". The four-part show is based on the case of five teenagers of colour who were wrongly convicted for the rape of a jogger in 1989.

When they are exonerated after 25 years, they sued the city for their time in prison. The series was previously titled "The Central Park Five" and DuVernay said the new title "embraces the humanity of the men and not their politicized moniker", according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series will debut on Netflix on May 31.

The filmmaker also shared a teaser of the series on Twitter. In the video, a teenager is shown leaving his house before being arrested and he later finds himself in a prison holding cell alongside several other young men. "Not thugs. Not wilding. Not criminals. Not even the Central Park Five. They are Korey, Antron, Raymond, Yusef, Kevin. They are millions of young people of colour who are blamed, judged and accused on sight. May 31.

A film in four parts about who they really are. 'WHEN THEY SEE US'," she wrote in the post. The series will feature Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Niecy Nash, Blair Underwood and Christopher Jackson, among others. This is DuVernay's second project at Netflix after 2016's Oscar-nominated documentary feature "13th".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever