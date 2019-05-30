Ava DuVernay teams with Batman book comic scribe for film
Los Angeles: Hollywood Director Ava DuVernay and 'Batman' book comic scribe Tom King are teaming up for the film The New Gods. DuVernay announced on Twitter that King is coming aboard to write The New Gods with her, the DC film project she has set up at Warner Bros, reports deadline.com.
Hey âÂ¦@TomKingTKâÂ©. Ready to write NEW GODS, buddy? A. âÂ¨âÂ¨âÂ¨ pic.twitter.com/FFpLDt75mm— Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 29, 2019
It was reported by deadline.com last year that DuVernay is attached to direct a big screen adaptation of the Jack Kirby comic.
"The New Gods" was the Genesis of the uber-villain Darkseid. Also called "Fourth World," the story unfolded in a trilogy of related comics written and drawn by Kirby that were published in the early 1970s: The New Gods, Forever People and Mister Miracle.
"The New Gods" came into existence after the world of the gods of classic mythology were destroyed during Ragnarok. The deities inhabit two planets: one is New Genesis, a lush paradise, and the other Apokolips, which sounds like Dante's version of hell. War ensues.
King won the Eisner Award last year for best writer on the comic books "Mister Miracle" and "Batman".
