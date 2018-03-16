Ava DuVernay to helm DC's superhero epic New Gods

Warner Bros has roped in A Wrinkle in Time helmer Ava DuVernay to direct the superhero epic New Gods

Warner Bros has roped in "A Wrinkle in Time" helmer Ava DuVernay to direct the superhero epic "New Gods". The "New Gods" is based on the DC Comics series of the same name which was created and designed by Jack Kirby, and was first released in 1971, reported Variety.

The comic series follows a war between two alien planets -- New Genesis and Apokolips -- arrive on Earth when the ruler of the dystopian Apokolips, Darkseid, discovers that humanity holds the key to the Anti-Life Equation, which allows its user to control all living beings in existence.

The 45-year-old director is the second woman, after Patty Jenkins, to helm a superhero film for Warner Bros. Last year, DuVernay had hinted at the possibility of her helming the "New Gods" film after she tweeted that her favourite superhero is Big Barda, a character from the comics series.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever