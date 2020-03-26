Avengers and Avatar to return to theatres in China

The Hollywood Reporter noted that in a bid to get Chinese moviegoers back in the habit — as theatres reopen after months of Coronavirus-related closures — all four Avengers movies will return to Chinese cinemas. Other Chinese blockbusters like Wolf Warrior 2, The Wandering Earth, and Wolf Totem, and American biggies like Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Interstellar and Inception, will also return.

Sci-fi movie Avatar will return too, and if the reissue of James Cameron’s film performs noticeably better than the reissue of Avengers: Endgame, Avatar may snatch back its global box office crown. Reportedly, occupancy in the 500 odd cinemas that have reopened their doors after the lockdown, has been limited.

A larger numbers of theatres are expected to re-open in next month as China re-emerges from national and state restrictions on movement.

