Avengers assemble for dying child after Twitter plea

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Chris Evans, who essay Deadpool and Captain America in the Marvels superhero Avengers universe, volunteered to meet with a dying child on a request that came via Twitter. Fox News personality Shannon Bream sent a request out via social media in the hope of connecting the dying child with one of the actors who make up Marvel's Avengers, reports aceshowbiz.com.



"Need your help Twitterverse -- trying to help a young boy who is dying. He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT (retweet)? Thank you in advance," Bream tweeted. Her post got a huge response as it was re-tweeted more than 10,000 times with numerous people tagging various actors from the Marvel films in the hope one would notice.



Both Evans and Reynolds said they would be happy to connect with the young man. "I'm more of a 'Reserve Avenger'. But happy to help," Reynolds tweeted. Both actors are known to have huge hearts, both spending time with young fans who suffered from serious medical conditions in the past. Evans will soon be seen in "Avengers: Infinity War" and Reynolds in "Deadpool 2".



"Thank you, everyone. Major progress has been made because of you. A special assist coming in from Jake Tapper (CNN Anchor). I guess Twitter can be full of love when someone really needs it," Bream wrote.

