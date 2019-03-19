Avengers: End Game poster: When no one told Mark Ruffalo, it was costume party

hollywood

It seems like Mark Ruffalo didn't get the memo. The Avengers actor didn't even give time for fans to speculate the reason behind him not being portrayed as his superhero alter ego Hulk in the Avengers: End Game poster, before pointing it out himself with the help of a hilarious meme.

Taking a jibe at himself, Ruffalo posted a meme on his Instagram account where he clubbed a close-up shot of himself from the upcoming Avengers film poster with the original poster. Above the two photos, a caption reads "when nobody tells you it's a costume party", referring to him being the only superhero in the poster posing without his costume.

This is not the first time that the Avengers: End Game poster has come under the limelight following its release on Friday. Previously, Marvel received criticism from the fans, due to the omission of 'Black Panther' actor Danai Gurira's name from the credits at the top of the poster.

Following the backlash, Marvel Studios dropped a new poster of the upcoming film and in the caption wrote, "She should have been up there all this time. Check out the official Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame poster. @DanaiGurira #WakandaForever."

Avengers: Endgame will feature a stellar star cast which includes, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt.

Avengers: Endgame also marks the final film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation, which comprises 22 films, including 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and recently released Captain Marvel. It will also be the last Marvel movie for some of the key characters, including Chris Evans's Captain America. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 26, 2019.

