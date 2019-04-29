Avengers Endgame day 3 box office collection: The superhero movie breaks all records

hollywood

Avengers: Endgame is has taken India and the world by storm. The Marvel superhero flick is racing ahead and breaking all box office records

Marvel Cinematic Universe's Avengers: Endgame has emerged as the highest opener of Hollywood films in India till now by minting over Rs 100 crore in just two days. The film minted Rs 53 crore on the first day of its release. The film beat the record set by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which crossed the 100 crore mark within three days of its release.

The film, which released on April 26, marks as the fourth and final film in the Avengers series. It starred Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth and many others.

Avengers: Endgame has raked in Rs 157.20 crore net in weekend box office collections in India itself. The worldwide figures are reported to be Rs 8,384 crore.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the same. He wrote, "#AvengersEndgame writes H-I-S-T-O-R-Y... Has a record-breaking, Blockbuster weekend... Unimaginable, unbelievable, unprecedented trending... Fri 53.10 cr, Sat 51.40 cr, Sun 52.70 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 157.20 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: âÂ¹ 187.14 cr."

Apparently, Avengers: Endgame has rushed past its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, and has collected 66.70 per cent higher numbers.

The movie opened to USD 350 million in North America and USD 859 million overseas for a global launch of USD 1.2 billion, including USD 330.5 million in China, reports hollywoodreporter.com. Avengers: Endgame grossed USD 156.7 million on April 26 in North America, where the three-hour-long movie got the widest release ever across 4,662 theatres.

The guessing game has already begun as to whether the latest movie in the epic franchise can surpass USD 2.5 billion and match or topple Avatar, the top-grossing film of all time with USD 2.78 billion.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS