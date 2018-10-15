Avengers: Infinity War sequel shooting wrapped up!

hollywood

Russo Brothers have teased the fans with a blurry photo from the sets of Avengers 4

Russo Brothers have wrapped the shooting of Avengers 4. The director duo - Anthony and Joe - commemorated the end of production of the currently untitled Marvel film with a blurry picture on Twitter.

They captioned the photograph: '#wrapped'.

This is not the first time that the Russo Brothers teased the fans about what could be the plot of Avengers: Infinity War follow-up. Less than a month ago, they shared a picture on the microblogging site with the caption 'Look hard...". The sequel to the Infinity War is set to be released on May 3, 2019.

Earlier, Chris Evans got emotional as he wrapped up his part in Avengers 4 as Captain America, a role he has played for nearly a decade. Evans made the announcement via Twitter, "Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. [sic]"

Avengers: Infinity War featured Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Anthony Mackie (Falcon), Paul Bettany (Vision), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Chris Pratt (Star Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), among others.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI