Avengers: Infinity War: Stay away from social media to avoid spoilers, says Russo brothers

Ahead of Avengers: Infinity War's premiere tonight in Los Angeles, the director duo took to Instagram and asked fans to stay away from social media to avoid spoilers

As Avengers: Infinity War is close to its release, directors Joe and Anthony Russo have once again requested the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans to stay away from the spoilers. Ahead of the film's premiere tonight in Los Angeles, the director duo took to Instagram and asked fans to stay away from social media to avoid spoilers.

"Tonight, at our premiere in Los Angeles, we are screening Avengers: Infinity War in its entirety for the first time ever. If you truly want to avoid all spoilers until you see the film, we recommend you abstain from social media, and the internet in general, until you have an opportunity to get to the theater," the letter signed by the brothers read.

Earlier this month, the directors had penned a letter appealing fans to keep spoilers about the film to themselves. Addressing 'the greatest fans in the world', the sibling filmmakers said they want everyone to experience the film without facing spoilers. Avengers: Infinity War releases in India on April 27.

