Average growth rate of COVID-19 infections declines marginally

State continued to see a rise in deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday with 139 new casualties, including 54 in Mumbai, and the number of cases crossed 80,000. The city, however, recorded a comparatively lower single-day cases and the average growth rate of infections has marginally declined to 3.5 per cent from 3.62 per cent a day earlier.

State health department officials reported 2,436 new cases in the state, which took the total to 80,229, including 46,080 in the city that registered 1,149 new infections on Friday. Currently, 42,215 patients are being treated at various healthcare facilities across the state and 1,475 were discharged on Thursday after a full recovery.

Officials said names of 104 from Mumbai and 140 from Thane are yet to be added to the official tally. Maharashtra's recovery rate stands at 43.81 per cent and the mortality rate is 3.55 per cent. State has so far seen 2,849 deaths, including 1,519 in Mumbai.

Among the deceased, 30 were from Thane, 14 each from Jalgaon and Pune, eight from Malegaon, seven from Kalyan Dombivali, five from Ratnagiri, two each from Solapur and Nashik and one each from Bhiwandi, Vasai-Virar and Aurangabad. Officials said 27 of the 139 patients died over the past two days, while the rest died between April 21 and June 2. Among them, 78 were senior citizens and 110 suffered from other ailments.

In the city, six administrative wards currently have a growth rate higher than 5 per cent and P North (Malad) has the highest rate at 7.4 per cent, said civic officials. The cases in G North ward continued to be the highest in the city with 17 new cases being reported from Dharavi, seven from Dadar and 24 from Mahim.



Meanwhile, the Association of Medical Consultants wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, raising several concerns, including the lack of a dedicated infection control team in COVID-19 dedicated hospitals to prevent the spread of virus among the staff members.

It also pointed out that the central oxygen plants set up at healthcare facilities also need to be audited and monitored. It also highlighted the lack of security in most government hospitals, because of which patients' relatives are entering the COVID-19 wards, risking spread of the virus.

