Avinash Mukherjee, aka Jagya: Balika Vadhu was the best acting school

Avinash Mukherjee as 'Jagya' in Balika Vadhu with 'Anandi' Avika Gor; Avinash as he looks now (Picture/PR)

Avinash Mukherjee played key roles in shows such as Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyar and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki, but it was his tryst with the popular show Balika Vadhu that started his adventurous journey in the world of television.

Avinash played the lead role of young Jagya in the show, which was based on the practice of child marriage. The multi-talented actor says he couldn't have asked for a better learning platform.

"I wouldn't have wished for a better acting school than Balika Vadhu, the experience which I have received has helped me immensely. I spent the first few years on sets researching and learning about acting in between shots and simultaneously and also started learning about camera, camera angle and the lenses which are used. What are wide camera lenses, what are tele lenses, then about scripts, characters, music, screenplay," shares the actor.

Avinash rose to instant fame with his impressive acting at such an early stage. But did the pressure affect him? "There was no pressure at all because dad was always supportive about what I wanted to do creatively and take up things which interest me the most. My mother was very clear that I am shooting and that's a great thing but my education will never be affected. If you see the graph, you will see that I took a break during my 9th and 10th then, I did some work. Then I took a gap for my 2nd and 3rd year of college and so on and so forth," he shares.

Avinash summarises the journey so far as, "I think I got the best film school, I am still learning and my journey cannot be defined and anything which cannot be defined, we call it magic. So, it has been a magical journey."

