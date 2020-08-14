Avinash Sharma: Meet the young marketing genius, founder and CEO Digitally Yourz

The world is changing, so is India, the power of the digital world is increasing day by day, and its need is growing at a rapid pace. Today everyone is in search of a promotional guy who can handle business marketing or celebrity or individual marketing via digital marketing, and for that, you need to expert.

Avinash Sharma a young genius who is master in digital marketing, outdoor advertising campaign and promotional work of celebs, Brands and companies, actually he is known as a digital marketing “guru” at a very young age. He knows how to handle promotional things via the internet. He knows A to Z of marketing and advertising and that’s the main reason for his success.

He is already a famous name and leading Entrepreneur in the world of digital marketing in India; He has experience of working with top most companies worldwide like Dutchie Juice, Maybilline India, Rio Beverages, Red Chillies, House of Cookies and like this 45 other international brands his experience of working with top most companies have helped him to learn every bit of digital promotional things. His knowledge and his hard work have helped him grow his own company DigitallyYourz. His company is now dealing with much promotional work of various fields like businesses, celebrity management, songs and other promotions; You name the thing, and he will market that with his extraordinary talent on the internet.

What makes Avinash Sharma different from others is his hunger for discovering new things. He is always looking to change the traditional way of digital marketing to new means of digital marketing, and because of his this habit, he has learned so many innovative things quicker than others in the business. Which is reflecting in his work and also the amount of work he is receiving in a short time is just incredible. We feel he deserves too, all thanks to his expertise.

Avinash Sharma has worked with many top most Famous name in India for Data scientists work and he has many more project in pipeline which is commendable, he is so young, and he is getting so many works, must tell you he is a lucky guy whose hard work and talent is helping him grow faster than most of the IT geeks in India. He is way ahead of may digital markers around India, undoubtedly the most prominent name of Indian as Digital Marketer and in short time you will see him rising on the top list of Entrepreneurs of India.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever