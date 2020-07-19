Avinash Tiwary: There's no denying star kids get more opportunities

Avinash Tiwary made an impressive debut in 2018 with the romantic drama, Laila Majnu and was also acclaimed for his performance in Bulbbul that recently streamed on Netflix. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tiwary revealed how star kids are given more opportunities and his opinion on nepotism.

However, he first talked about the box-office game that happens in Bollywood and said, "If I make money at the box office, I have liquid money in my hand. People will say this guy has gone and earned money for the industry. They will definitely respond to you, and do things for you. When you don't make money, why would they want to look at you?"

The actor also reasoned why there's no merit in the nepotism debate that has been going on for long. He said, "It's very simple. This industry provides a livelihood to so many people, and 95 percent are outsiders. Then what is the industry supposed to do? There is no merit to this debate. As a matter of fact, there;s a privilege that insiders will have. If I'm an insider, I'll make use of my privilege, and why not? If I'm lucky for someone, that can be a privilege too. You can't be complaining or cribbing about privileges."

But he also went on to add that star kids in the Hindi film fraternity are indeed bestowed with more opportunities. The actor stated, "No one can deny that star kids get more opportunities. They have so much of goodwill and baggage behind them, they appear to be more personal than any other actor. It'll take me some time... someone a star kid, the goodwill and affection they already have, which maybe, or may not be because of their own doing."

He continued, "Having said that, eventually, in this industry if you don't have the capability, you won't last, people will throw you out, and all the goodwill will go to waste. But you get more opportunities, there's no doubt about it."

Tiwary had also taken to his Twitter account to express his thoughts on filmmaker R. Balki's statement about finding better actors than Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Take a look at his tweet right here:

Dear #RBalki Sir, you would not know of the better Actors if they are not given an opportunity and you don't step out to watch them. https://t.co/hlyRMhGAsq — Avinash Tiwary (@avinashtiw85) July 17, 2020

Also Read: Avinash Tiwary: My Pictures Were Clicked At The Red Carpet But Not Published Enough In Newspapers

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news