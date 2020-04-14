Avitesh Shrivastav releases new song titled Yaadein

Avitesh Shrivastav who started his musical journey at the age of 11 loved being in the studio, learning about music production and trying his hand at composition and singing his own tracks. Avitesh, who launched his first single, 'Main Hu Tera', believed in music being an amalgamation of melody and high-quality sound production. This time around, he's all geared up to launch his second track along with Raveena Mehta, titled Yaadein, a soulful song amidst the lockdown.

On touching base with Avitesh, he stated, "Theme of the song is separation and getting back together. In these trying times of pandemic, the loved ones are separated from each other and I present this song Yaadein that we shall all continue to live in the hope of getting back together. We shot it in Manali in January end this year."

He further added, "A few of my other tracks are in the pipeline and shall work towards their video content once everything is safe again." Yaadein is written and composed by Avitesh Shrivastav and sung by him and Raveena Mehta.

The song released today. The singer also urges one and all to stay home and stay safe.

