Avoid tea, coffee and alcohol, stay indoors: Govt advisory as India reels under heatwave

Man distributes free cold sweet water on a highway during a hot afternoon at Garhi village in the northern Indian state of Haryana on June 3, 2019. Pic/ AFP

The monsoons in India have yet to kick in but in the meanwhile, the heat has been a force to reckon with for the people in the country. The government on Monday, in a health advisory issued in view of the ongoing spell of heatwave in parts of India said to wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothes, stay indoors and also avoid drinking alcohol, tea and coffee.

"Heatwave can cause adverse effects on human health, including other sectors," the advisory, issued by the Health Ministry, stated as it suggested a series of Dos and Don'ts.

The advisory asked people to use umbrella or cap or towel when outside and frequently drink water and salted drinks like lassi, lemon water, fruit juice and ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution).

It also asked people to eat fruits such as water melon, cucumber, lemon and orange, and take frequent bath and reduce room temperature by using curtains, fan, cooler and air conditioner.

"Person feeling unwell, especially old aged, young children, pregnant women, those with pre-existing medical conditions, and outdoor workers, should be immediately shifted to a cooler place, put on minimum clothing, be sponged with cold water, applied ice packs wrapped in cloth, and transported to nearest health facility," the advisory said.

It asked people not to venture out in the sun, especially between 12pm and 3pm.

India has been reeling under heatwave conditions over the past few days with the mercury crossing the 50 degrees Celsius-mark in Rajsthan's Churu.

On Monday, Churu recorded 50.3 degrees Celsius being the hottest place in the country for the third consecutive day.

At present, heatwave conditions are prevailing over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, the advisory stated.

The National Disaster Management Authority of India too asked citizens to take precautions in order to battle the heatwave.

