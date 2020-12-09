Awaiting govt proposal, farmer leaders hold informal discussions at Singhu

Police personnel stand guard during a nationwide general strike called by farmers to protest against the recent agricultural laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Noida on December 8, 2020. Pic/AFP

As the ongoing farmers' protest continued for the 14th day on Wednesday, farmer leaders held their informal discussions at the Singhu border on the Delhi-Ambala route while awaiting the arrival of representatives of other farmer unions for the formal meeting fixed for noon.

The meeting has been called after Tuesday night's meeting between a delegation of 13 farmer leaders with Union Home Minister Amit Shah remained inconclusive.

Over 32 farmer organisations under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha were to meet at noon at the Singhu border to discuss their major demands and the future action plan.

Bharatiya Kisan Manch leader Boota Singh told IANS that the morning meeting was a sort of preparatory one while the second meeting will discuss the Centre's written proposals on their demands.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait also told IANS that the central government will send them an offer on their demands during the day after that they will take their decision on their future course of action.

"But it is certain that something will happen. The demands of the farmers is valid; the farmers are strong -- that is why the government is talking to them. We are going to hold a meeting," Tikait said.

Thousands of farmers are protesting on Delhi's borders with Haryana and UP since November 26 against three contentious farm laws enacted in September. As five rounds of government-farmer talks remained inconclusive.

The farmers are also demanding a separate Minimum Support Price (MSP) law among other issues, while the government is ready to give priority to MSP by amending the existing law and focus on 'mandis' in coming days.

