Awake and inspired

Bid your Monday blues goodbye with Kommune's latest edition of Midnight Lockdown. With songs that tug at your heartstrings, poetry that makes you smile and stories that take you to different places at different times, the session will feature works by Roshan Abbas, Tess Joseph, Sheena Khalid, poet Rabia Kapoor, and musician Osho Jain.

On July 20, 11 pm

Log on to www.insider.in

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news