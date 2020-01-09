Award-Winning Influencer Kareem Zoro To Launch His Own App 'I Am Dubai' For All The Models

Being a social media savvy, Kareem believes that every model must be associated with a well-known modelling agency and should have a good reach of followers to get more brand collaborations

Innovation is the key to sustain and be on the top in this competitive world. Be it in any field, and when it is social media, people need to make sure how to be unique. Influencers have to make sure to create content that would engage the audience. In such a case, Kareem Elmashad who is popularly known by his name Kareem Zoro is doing something out of the box. He is a content creator and the founder of a social media agency named 'I am Dubai' which will have its own app soon. It will give models access to be associated with the top restaurants and in return, the models or influencers will be getting top-class restaurant services.

He has bagged the 'Influencer of the year' award thrice from different magazines. Being a social media savvy, Kareem believes that every model must be associated with a well-known modelling agency and should have a good reach of followers to get more brand collaborations. While talking about his company, he said, "With 'I am Dubai', we are planning to enter the Middle East market by offering the best of our services and it is one of the most important and influential markets in the world." The aim of his initiative is to give models the right exposure and also popularize the restaurants.

To know more about the initiative and its services, models can simply sign up by following the Instagram page, '@i.amdubai' or by visiting the website www.iamdubai.co. This new strategy by Kareem Elmashad will undoubtedly bring out a lot of influencers and give them a platform to connect to the audiences. We wish him all the best and we hope 'I am Dubai' keeps up the momentum and provides the best marketing solutions to its client in the entire Middle East region.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever