Away from wife Candice, David Warner shows some love on Instagram. See photos

Updated: 08 October, 2020 09:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

David Warner, who is currently in the UAE with IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad, penned a heartwarming tribute to his wife Candice

Australian cricketer, David Warner, who is currently in the UAE with IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad, penned a heartwarming tribute to his wife Candice. He Instagrammed a series of throwback pictures of her and captioned it: "Words can't describe how incredibly proud I am of my wife Candice [for] not only having three children to look after while I'm away but the discipline to challenge herself to train and work hard every day consistently."

 
 
 
He continued, "Few pics show little of what Candy has done but also shows at the end what results can also be achieved if following certain routines and making good healthy choices. #love #wife."

David Warner is currently captaining the Sunrisers Hyderabad team at the ongoing IPL 2020 tournament which is held in UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SRH are currently placed 6th in the IPL points table with 4 points from 2 wins in 5 matches.

First Published: 08 October, 2020 09:09 IST

