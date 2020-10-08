Away from wife Candice, David Warner shows some love on Instagram. See photos

Australian cricketer, David Warner, who is currently in the UAE with IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad, penned a heartwarming tribute to his wife Candice. He Instagrammed a series of throwback pictures of her and captioned it: "Words can't describe how incredibly proud I am of my wife Candice [for] not only having three children to look after while I'm away but the discipline to challenge herself to train and work hard every day consistently."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) onOct 7, 2020 at 2:05am PDT

He continued, "Few pics show little of what Candy has done but also shows at the end what results can also be achieved if following certain routines and making good healthy choices. #love #wife."

David Warner is currently captaining the Sunrisers Hyderabad team at the ongoing IPL 2020 tournament which is held in UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SRH are currently placed 6th in the IPL points table with 4 points from 2 wins in 5 matches.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news