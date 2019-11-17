Awesome one looks to resume winning ways

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Pune: The Deepesh Narredu-trained Awesome One, who had flopped as a favourite in his last run when going over the mile, now returns to his pet winning trip of 1400m in the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy, the feature event of a nine-race card slated as the opening day of the Mumbai 2019-20 campaign. However, the card will be conducted at the Pune racetrack as the Mahalaxmi racetrack is still getting ready after the recent unseasonal rains.

First race at 1 pm.

Selections:

Vesuvius Plate - Div II (4y&o, class IV; 1200m)

Tasch 1, Highland Woods 2, Westeros 3.

Snow Dew Plate (Class III; 1400m)

Hunt For Gold 1, Pablo 2, Notting Hill 3.

Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy (Class I; 1400m)

Awesome One 1, Excellent 2, Holy Smoke 3.

Astral Flash Plate - Div I (Class V; 1400m)

Revelator 1, Sunset 2, Lambretta 3.

Abeeta Plate (Class III; 1000m)

Impala 1, Auspicious 2, Tommaso 3.

Raza Ali Plate (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)

Questina 1, Tristar 2, Knight Superior 3.

Vesuvius Plate - Div I (4y&o, class IV; 1200m)

Odessa 1, She's A Tiger 2, Ame 3.

Maple Star Plate (Class IV; 1600m)

Hokkaido 1, Seventh Mile 2, Athulya 3.

Astral Flash Plate - Div II (Class V; 1400m)

Golden Steal 1, Nusrat 2, Regal Shot 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Hunt For Gold (2-3)

Upsets: On Va Danser (4-7), Pezula (6-12), Julio Cesaro (7-5) & Dragonmoss (9-3)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: I - 4,5,6,7,8; II - 5,6,7,8,9

Treble pool: I - 2,3,4; II - 6,7,8; III - 7,8,9

Tanala pool: All races.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates