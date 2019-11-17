MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Awesome one looks to resume winning ways

Updated: Nov 17, 2019, 07:28 IST | Gordon D'costa | Pune

The card will be conducted at the Pune racetrack as the Mahalaxmi racetrack is still getting ready after the recent unseasonal rains

This picture has been used for representation purpose only
This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Pune: The Deepesh Narredu-trained Awesome One, who had flopped as a favourite in his last run when going over the mile, now returns to his pet winning trip of 1400m in the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy, the feature event of a nine-race card slated as the opening day of the Mumbai 2019-20 campaign. However, the card will be conducted at the Pune racetrack as the Mahalaxmi racetrack is still getting ready after the recent unseasonal rains.

First race at 1 pm.
Selections:

Vesuvius Plate - Div II (4y&o, class IV; 1200m)
Tasch 1, Highland Woods 2, Westeros 3.

Snow Dew Plate (Class III; 1400m)
Hunt For Gold 1, Pablo 2, Notting Hill 3.

Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy (Class I; 1400m)
Awesome One 1, Excellent 2, Holy Smoke 3.

Astral Flash Plate - Div I (Class V; 1400m)
Revelator 1, Sunset 2, Lambretta 3.

Abeeta Plate (Class III; 1000m)
Impala 1, Auspicious 2, Tommaso 3.

Raza Ali Plate (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)
Questina 1, Tristar 2, Knight Superior 3.

Vesuvius Plate - Div I (4y&o, class IV; 1200m)
Odessa 1, She's A Tiger 2, Ame 3.

Maple Star Plate (Class IV; 1600m)
Hokkaido 1, Seventh Mile 2, Athulya 3.

Astral Flash Plate - Div II (Class V; 1400m)
Golden Steal 1, Nusrat 2, Regal Shot 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Hunt For Gold (2-3)
Upsets: On Va Danser (4-7), Pezula (6-12), Julio Cesaro (7-5) & Dragonmoss (9-3)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: I - 4,5,6,7,8; II - 5,6,7,8,9
Treble pool: I - 2,3,4; II - 6,7,8; III - 7,8,9
Tanala pool: All races.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

punesports news

Virat Kohli plays 'Gully Cricket' with kids

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK