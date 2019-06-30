Aww! Amy Schumer shares photo of Baby Gene

hollywood

Amy Schumer's post also had a social message, asking to donate or volunteer for Immigrant Families Together, a committee which works for the unification of immigrant families.

Amy Schumer (Picture courtesy/Amy Schumer's Official Instagram Account)

American actor-comedian Amy Schumer who became a mother a few months ago, has shared another sweet picture of his son Gene who turned 8 weeks on Sunday. In the picture, the little Schumer can be seen cosy and content while asleep and being surrounded by blankets.

'I feel pretty' actor shared the adorable picture on her Instagram handle and captioned it, "Here is our son Gene. He likes looking around and laughing at his toy the black and white butterfly. Always down for a nap and a good cry if the poops are on the reg he wanted me to tell you guys he wants you to volunteer or donate here @immfamtogether."

Her post also had a social message, asking to donate or volunteer for Immigrant Families Together, a committee which works for the unification of immigrant families.

According to People, a month ago the 37-year-old comedian posted an Instagram story documenting husband Chris Fischer joining her in giving their two-week-old son his first bath.

"Amy cradles the newborn - swaddled in a tiny white towel - while feeding him from a bottle. Standing by her side, Fischer looks adoringly at the baby. "First bath no problem," she captioned the sweet picture.

While Gene looked nice and dry after his bath, the couple was left drenched during the activity. The post came shortly after Schumer faced criticism from some of her social media followers for returning to work soon after her newborn's arrival.

As in May, Schumer performed her first stand-up set since becoming a mother, and while many friends supported her with congratulatory messages, there were some who criticised her.

While the 'Trainwreck' star didn't initially address any of the criticisms directly, she did respond to a few of her famous pals, like Jimmy Kimmel's wife, writer, and producer Molly McNearney.

Mother of two, Molly McNearney, 41 commented on the picture posted by Schumer from her first stand up post her motherhood. "And ... here comes the mom shaming ... ugh," she wrote. Amy was quick enough to reply back jokingly and wrote, "I've always wanted to be mom shamed!!!!"

Several days later, the new mom went on to address her critics, choosing to kill them with kindness and send them "love" instead of slamming them.

"Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!" she captioned the photo, which saw the star sitting on a bed in underwear and a pumping bra.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates