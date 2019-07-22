Aww! Sameera Reddy's son Hans 'fascinated' by his newborn sister

bollywood

"Love at first sight. He is so fascinated by her, it's too sweet. Sunday mornings," Sameera Reddy captioned the image, she recently shared on social media

Pic courtesy/Sameera Reddy's Instagram account

Sameera Reddy's son Hans can't take his eyes off his newborn sister and is "fascinated" by her. Sameera shared a photograph of her son looking at his sister and caressing her and it is beyond adorable.

"Love at first sight. He is so fascinated by her, it's too sweet. Sunday mornings," she captioned the image.

Sameera, recently, shared her postpartum journey saying it's hard on the body when it's a C-Section because her stitches "hurt like mad". On Thursday, Sameera shared a photograph of herself after delivering her second child, a daughter. She wrote a note alongside her photograph and described her postpartum journey. "As part of my imperfectly perfect campaign I promised I'd share my postpartum journey so here goes. It's really damn hard on the body when it's a C-Section because the stitches hurt like mad. Nothing can ready you for the sleepless nights of endless feeding and your body just feels so out of whack it can really get you down."

Sameera added that the "tummy swelling takes a while to go and this is day 5 post delivery."

She said that she is thrilled to have her daughter in her arms. "But I can't help but feel hormonally challenged because of all the changes. It all bounces back and that's the silver lining!" she said.

Sameera shared the news of her daughter's arrival on July 12. She married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014 and was blessed with a son in 2015. But her first pregnancy experience, as she had earlier said, left her feeling torn between the reality and the pressure to portray an "unreal life" as a celebrity.

Sameeraalso shared a glimpse of the new-born on Instagram. In the image, she was seen cradling the baby in her arms. She captioned it: "This little girl gave me the strength of wild horses. She wanted me to find myself again. She knew I was lost and she showed me the way. I found a voice in celebrating motherhood, wanting change on body perception and the best part was reaching out to people to just feel good about themselves. I'm so happy that people felt so connected and supported me to get here! We prayed for a baby girl and we are blessed!"

Watch this space, as Sameera will announce the name of her daughter, any time soon.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates