Aww, this cartoon poster of Vicky Kaushal in his Uri avatar is utterly-butterly cute!

Vicky Kaushal and Uri: The Surgical Strike were honoured by Amul recently. Check out the picture here

Vicky Kaushal in a still from Uri

Known for their creative and endearing cartoon posters, Amul India has just dropped a poster that honours Vicky Kaushal and his film Uri: The Surgical Strike. Amul India gave the famous dialogue 'How's the Josh?' an utterly-butterly treatment and turned it into 'Makhan ka Josh!'

Vicky who stars in the film as an Indian Army Officer took to his Instagram account to share the picture:

Amul is known for their quirky cartoon posters on films and actors, and this one features Vicky as the 'Utterly Butterly Delicious' Amul boy. They have recreated Uri's poster where Vicky is playing the role of the army officer. In the poster, he has rifle gun in one hand and bread and butter in another.

Uri: The Surgical Strike seems to have brought out the josh in all Indians. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister Smriti Irani, the film's dialogue has charmed its way into millions of hearts. The film, released on January 11, is based on the 2016 Uri attack and the answering surgical strikes by the Indian army on militant launch pads.

Apart from Vicky, the film also stars Paresh Rawal as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Yami Gautam as a no-nonsense intelligence officer. The movie, produced by Ronnie Screwvala, also features Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

