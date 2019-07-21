Axar's heroics in vain against WI 'A'

cricket

Coolidge (Antigua): Axar Patel's reargaurd heroics went in vain as India 'A' suffered a narrow five-run loss against West Indies 'A' in the fourth unofficial ODI of the five-match series here on Friday.

With the series already in pocket after winning the first three games, India 'A' tasted their first defeat in the tour despite Axar's (81 not out of 63 balls) valiant effort with the bat while chasing 299 runs.

India A's top-order failed to put up big scores despite getting starts and at one stage were struggling at 160-6. Then came in Axar and in the company of Washington Sundar raised 60 runs for the seventh wicket to keep India 'A' in the hunt. India 'A' needed nine runs of the last over but could only manage three to finished on 293-9.

