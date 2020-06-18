Axone actor Lin Laishram: Waiting to get my due

As the discourse around Black Lives Matter intensified in the US following the death of George Floyd, in India, a well-timed film Axone was released as a reminder of the prejudices faced by people hailing from the North-East. Lin Laishram, who headlines the film along with Sayani Gupta, sees it as her debut despite making an entry in the industry with Mary Kom (2014). Post the sports drama, she featured in a host of films including Prashant Nair's acclaimed Umrika, but none, by virtue of their narrative, structure, propelled her to the limelight.

"There are no roles written for me," says Laishram, explaining that even that even though more parts are being written for women, the industry is at a nascent stage when it comes to understanding these roles. "I love Bollywood films, but never felt I could belong to the same industry as Karisma Kapoor, my idol, because we look nothing like each other. I am a minority who looks a certain way — from my facial features to cultural differences. It makes [getting roles] exceedingly difficult. I am waiting to get my due as an actor and not appearance."



Lin Laishram

With Axone becoming a major talking point, ever since it released on Netflix, Laishram opines that there "is a lack of representation". "It's imperative at this time to shed light on the issues of racism faced. No other Hindi film before has written a story on the lives of North East people." The mainstream audience has normalised stigmatisation and name-calling of those from the North East, says the actor. "The stereotyping and prejudice comes from a lack of awareness. Being called 'Cheeni' is as problematic as being tagged 'Madrasi'. It is important to reflect the racism faced with empathy over rage. I am glad Axone helps strike a productive dialogue. Layered with humour, the story helps drive the point home."

