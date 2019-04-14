Ayan Mukerji is excited for season eight of Game Of Thrones

bollywood

Game Of Thrones season eight premieres in India on April 15, 6:30 am, and the entire country, including Ayan Mukerji, can't keep calm!

Game of Thrones fans, including B-town celebrities, are leaving no stone unturned to express their happiness over the last season of the series, which is scheduled to release on Monday.

The latest to join the bandwagon is director Ayan Mukerji, who showed his excitement for the GOT finale season, by sharing a stunning still from season 7 and wrote: Can't Wait!! Best Thing in The World, Tomorrow"

View this post on Instagram Can’t Wait !! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂÂÂ½ #bestthingintheworld #tomorrow A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji) onApr 13, 2019 at 9:53pm PDT

Bhumi Pednekar, too, recently tweeted how she is eagerly waiting for the next season so that she can watch her favourite actor. The actress while expressing her fan love for the fictional character Daenerys Targaryen tweeted:

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji is gearing up for his latest sci-fi trilogy project Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, in lead roles. The film is one of the most anticipated films of the year and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release around Christmas this year.

