Ayaz Khan: Everyday is a crossroad

Actor Ayaz Khan says every single day is a crossroad for people but it all depends on decisions taken by them. He will be seen in an episode of the new show "Zindagi Ke Crossroads", which will present relatable life-altering stories, inspired from the drama of life.

Each episode will show a new story and before a 'Crossroad' decision is taken by the protagonist, it will be put forth to the studio audience for deliberation. One story is on the topic of 'Special child' which will see Ayaz step into the shoes of a father who will be in a dilemma whether to have a special child or abort the baby.

"I could relate to the character of being a father of a special child as we all have come across special children at least once in our life. It is difficult to raise special children but my heart goes out to the ones who look after them," Ayaz said in a statement.

Talking about his crossroad in life, he said: "Everyday is a crossroad for us but it all depends on our decisions and choices we make. It is never right or wrong but it always comes straight from the heart pertaining to the situation.

"Many years ago I had a crossroad too, whether to shift abroad or stay here in Mumbai with my father who was bedridden for 14 years. But I feel happy now for staying back with my family because that's what anyone would choose."

