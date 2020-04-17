'Aye Kohli, chauka maar!' Anushka Sharma chants in hilarious new video!

Celebrities have been unleashing their creative sides while in lockdown at home. Anushka Sharma, too, decided to give her funny side free rein in this hilarious new video that she posted on Instagram!

Anushka Sharma decided to give husband Virat Kohli a taste of one of his on-field experiences so that he doesn't miss being on the field. Anushka enacted a type of fan that Virat has encountered before, one that keeps yelling at him to play a certain way and hit fours and sixes!

Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, "I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience."

We can't get over how funny Anushka Sharma is in this post and how well she has imitated Virat Kohli's fans! A number of Anushka's friends from the industry and fans thought so too. Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Hahahhahahahahaha brilliant! Both your expressions are so on point" while Mallika Dua commented, "Why have I watched this 1200 times" and Nandish Sandhu said, "Typical Fan in the stands."

Well, we certainly loved this video and a glimpse into how Anushka-Virat have been spending daily life in lockdown. What did you think of this video?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news