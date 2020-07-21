Ayesha Jhulka: I had signed a film and was then replaced with no reason

Ayesha Jhulka witnessed a staggering success in her career right from her beginning in the Hindi film industry. In the same year, 1992, she had to massive successes in the form of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Khiladi. She was offered some big films from big production houses that she had to say no to, and in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, she spilled the beans on the same.

She also went on to narrate an incident on how she was signed for a film and replaced without any proper reason. She said, "I had signed a film called Narsimha with N Chandra and I had done the muharat too. That was my initial stage before Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Suddenly, I got a call from the production saying that I am no longer part of the film as I was replaced with no reason given whatsoever."

She added, "Of course, it hurt me then because I had not even started but immediately by god's grace within 3 months, I signed Jo Jeeta, so it covered up everything. My family has been my strength always so they just pulled me through. At that age, in fact, you don't have that kind of mindset. People today are very over-ambitious, I was never was over-ambitious, I would just take everything in my stride and do my best."

She went on to reveal how she had to say no to some very big films from big production houses. The actress stated, "I had to say no to big banners and big films. A film like Roza which I had got but I had to say no because I couldn't adjust the dates. There was no point in regretting it. Even Phool Aur Kaante, I was offered the film, it is not like they didn't take me, It was me who said no because I had no dates. So whose fault is that? So, it was always a give and take. Sometimes, you would feel bad but that was just momentary."

The actress was last seen in Anil Sharma’s film, Genius, which came out in 2018.

