Ayesha Shroff shares a childhood picture of Tiger Shroff on his birthday, posts an emotional note!

Tiger Shroff is currently built like a tank and has a body of steel and ribs of iron. It's his 30th birthday today and he has the massively anticipated Baaghi 3 coming up on March 6. He may have had the most inspiring physical transformation in Bollywood, even he couldn't have escaped the cuteness of infancy.

Mother Ayesha Shroff, who always posts pictures with Tiger on Instagram, shared a very adorable and cute throwback picture of the actor that you've ought to see. She wrote that he's the best son a mother could be blessed with.

Take a look:

Disha Patani commented on the picture with as many as three hearts. Patani herself shared a throwback video with Shroff on Instagram and wrote how she was nervous in dancing in front of him and how he'll always be frightening to dance with. And of course, also asked him to crush it this weekend at the box-office. Have a look right here:

Coming to Baaghi 3, Shraddha Kapoor, her co-star for the second time and his childhood crush, also had something to say to him on Twitter. She wrote she has enjoyed shooting with him every moment. Check it out:

Tiggy! It's your birthday!! From Baaghi to Baaghi 3, I've enjoyed shooting with you every minute. #GetReadyToFight is reflection of you and your hard work. Stay tuned as we bring this to you today.. wishing you a very Happy Birthday ð ð¥â¤ @iTIGERSHROFF pic.twitter.com/jykvRelWvv — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) March 2, 2020

Well, how much do you feel Baaghi 3 will rake in at the box-office?

