Ayesha Takia: Been through many incidents of trolling and workplace bullying, I wish to spread the word

Ayesha Takia has taken to her Instagram account to recount and reveal what she has experienced and been through in her life. She wrote a long post, stating how she has personally been through many incidents of bullying and trolling at the workplace.

She also said that she wants to spread the word and also wants people to speak up if someone is making them feel less. Have a look at the post right here:

In the comments section, her fans and followers thanked the actress for speaking her heart out and inspiring people. One user wrote- "Mam you are the one who inspired us and thanks mam sharing this." (sic)

Another user commented, "I'm ur biggest fan mam." (sic) And one more fan stated- "Thanks for sharing this,have a day as pretty as yourself,good human." (sic)

Ayesha Takia keeps sharing candid and cute pictures of her son Mikail on her Instagram account and his amusing shenanigans. The actress tied the knot on March 1, 2009, with Farhan Azmi. As far as her Bollywood career is concerned, she made her debut with Abbas-Mustan's Taarzan: The Wonder Car in 2004, and in the same year had Dil Maange More.

In these many years, she has been a part of films like Dor, Salaam-E-Ishq, Shaadi Se Pehle, Sunday, De Taali, 8x10 Tasveer, and Mod.

Also Read: Coronavirus Scare: Ayesha Takia Turns Her Hotel Into Quarantine Facility

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news