Ayesha Takia: Been through many incidents of trolling and workplace bullying, I wish to spread the word
Ayesha Takia has taken to her Instagram account to share how she has gone through and suffered bullying and trolling, and why it's important to get out of the situation and seek help if necessary.
Ayesha Takia has taken to her Instagram account to recount and reveal what she has experienced and been through in her life. She wrote a long post, stating how she has personally been through many incidents of bullying and trolling at the workplace.
She also said that she wants to spread the word and also wants people to speak up if someone is making them feel less. Have a look at the post right here:
Having personally been through many incidents of trolling and workplace bullying...I wish to spread the word about this and I want you to speak up please if someone is making you feel less , small or worthless. Please know that you are incredible and unique. You are meant to be here and fight for what you deserve. You are bright and different, you must not let them win. Pls speak to someone. Reach out. Keep a diary or talk online about anyone pulling you down, don’t take shit! I know this is easier to say than do but you have to, you need to, you will find some one to listen. We need this world to be a kind place for our future generations and for their sake we must make sure that love and kindness lead the way. Pls be nice to people, be kind and sensitive because you have no idea how fragile or what hardship someone is going through.
In the comments section, her fans and followers thanked the actress for speaking her heart out and inspiring people. One user wrote- "Mam you are the one who inspired us and thanks mam sharing this." (sic)
Another user commented, "I'm ur biggest fan mam." (sic) And one more fan stated- "Thanks for sharing this,have a day as pretty as yourself,good human." (sic)
Ayesha Takia keeps sharing candid and cute pictures of her son Mikail on her Instagram account and his amusing shenanigans. The actress tied the knot on March 1, 2009, with Farhan Azmi. As far as her Bollywood career is concerned, she made her debut with Abbas-Mustan's Taarzan: The Wonder Car in 2004, and in the same year had Dil Maange More.
In these many years, she has been a part of films like Dor, Salaam-E-Ishq, Shaadi Se Pehle, Sunday, De Taali, 8x10 Tasveer, and Mod.
