Ayesha Takia: Did you know these facts about the 'Wanted' actress?

bollywood

Ayesha Takia celebrates her 33rd birthday today, April 10. Let's take a look at some stunning pictures of the actress and five interesting facts about her

Ayesha Takia

Ayesha Takia was born on April 10, 1986, in Mumbai. She studied at St Anthony's Girls High School in Chembur and started her modelling career at age 15 when she became part of a children's health drink campaign.

Ayesha Takia has acted in films like Dil Maange More, Socha Na Tha, Shaadi No. 1, Dor and Wanted alongside Salman Khan, among others. The actress has also appeared in the 'Shake It Daddy' remix of the song Nahin Nahin Abhi Nahin alongside Keith Sequeira.

Ayesha got married to Farhan Azmi, politician Abu Azmi's son, in 2009. She has a son, Mikail, with her husband. (Pics/Yogen Shah and Ayesha Takia's official Instagram account)

Here are a few interesting facts about Ayesha Takia:

Ayesha Takia made her Bollywood debut with Taarzan: The Wonder Car, for which she won the best debut award. She acted opposite Vatsal Sheth in the fantasy-thriller film. The film was loosely based on the American film Christine, which was also remade in Marathi as 'Ek Gadi Baki Anadi'.

Before she entered Bollywood, what brought Ayesha Takia into the limelight was being featured in Falguni Pathak's 'Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye' music video. She was featured in the video as a teenager and looked the part with her innocent eyes and childlike gestures.

Ayesha Takia appeared in several films which didn't do well at the box office. There was one film, however, for which her performance was widely applauded. It was in the 2006 film Dor, a small budget film, that she got the opportunity to showcase her acting chops. Ayesha played a young widowed Rajasthani woman living in a traditional joint family. She won several awards for her performance.

Besides Bollywood, Ayesha Takia has also appeared in the 2005 Telugu film Super opposite Tollywood star Akkineni Nagarjuna. In 2011, she starred in the film Mod, which received a fairly good response.

In September 2016, Ayesha Takia was subjected to rumours of having had a lip enhancement surgery because of her fuller lips. Her photos on Instagram took the internet by storm. Apparently, Takia's photographs that led to her getting trolled for her "botoxed" look were morphed.

Ayesha Takia is very active on Twitter and frequently shares pictures and her views on current affairs. She is also a supporter of wildlife protection. We wish Ayesha Takia a very happy birthday!

Also read: Hotness alert! Ayesha Takia's makeover will leave you stunned

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates