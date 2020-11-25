Ayodhya airport to be named after Lord Ram

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Airport is how the upcoming Ayodhya airport will be named, a proposal in this regard will be with the Centre soon.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has passed the proposal on it and decided to forward the same to the Civil Aviation Ministry.

The airport in Ayodhya aims at handling the surge in international and domestic tourist traffic once the grand Ram temple becomes operational.

The state government is aggressively pursuing the project and work is on at a war footing.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally monitoring the progress of the airport project, as well as other developmental projects in the holy city.

