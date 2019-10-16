Ayodhya case: SC concludes hearing, reserves order

New Delhi: At the time of filing this story, the Supreme Court has wrapped up hearing in the case and reserved the order in the connection. Earlier today, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi said that the daily hearings on the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute will end by 5 pm on Wednesday.

"By 5 pm this matter is going to be over. Enough is enough," Justice Gogoi said while dismissing the intervention application filed by the Hindu Maha Sabha in the apex court seeking more time for arguments.

The five-judge bench Constitution bench headed by Justice Gogoi is hearing appeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict, which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre of disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Ram Lalla.

The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992. The top court had recently said that it would wrap up hearing in the case on October 17, a day earlier than it was scheduled to. The judgment is likely to be passed on November 4-5.

