Ayodhya dispute: Supreme Court asks for names of possible mediators

A protest staged on the matter outside SC in New Delhi. Pic/AFP

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it intends to pass the order soon on whether to refer the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for mediation and asked all the parties concerned for the names of possible mediators for reaching an amicable settlement.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the parties to give the names of mediators during the course of the day. The bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer reserved the order on whether or not to refer the dispute for mediation.

Hindu bodies except Nirmohi Akhara opposed the suggestion of the court to refer the matter for mediation, while Muslim bodies supported it.

Appeals filed in SC against Allahabad HC judgment

