Ayodhya's Ram temple map passed by ADA

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has unanimously passed the map for the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A meeting of the ADA was held on Wednesday which passed the map. This clears the way for the construction of the temple in the holy city.

According to official sources, the covered area of the temple land is around 13,000 square metres.

Anil Mishra, member of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, had submitted the map for approval on August 29 along with other necessary documents.

ADA sources said that there was complete unanimity among ADA officials on passing the map.

With the completion of this formality, temple construction can now begin any time.

