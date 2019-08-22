Ayodhya: Supreme Court commences hearing for 10th day

national

Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court commenced hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid on Thursday case for the 10th day and with counsel for one of the original litigants seeking enforcement of his rights to worship at the disputed site. Headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, a five-Judge bench was hearing the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute.

According to news agency, PTI, Ranjit Kumar, the senior advocate appearing for Gopal Singh Visharad, one of the original litigants, commenced arguments before the bench. Fourteen appeals have against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment been filed in the apex court, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Nirmohi Akhara, the Sunni Waqf Board and Ram Lalla. Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992 by right-wing activists in Ayodhya, leading to a protracted legal battle.

Recently, a Mughal descendant, Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy stated that he will offer a gold brick if Ram Temple is built in Ayodhya. "If the Ram Mandir is going to be built in Ayodhya, then we are going to offer golden brick for the construction of the temple. I have already filed a petition in the Supreme Court... We are appealing to the Supreme Court to listen to us because Waqf Board is not the owner of the Ayodhya land," Prince Yakub stated in Hyderabad. "The Masjid was constructed there in the year 1529. It was built for the Army and Commandos and that is private property. We are legal title owners of the land. Even the Supreme Court has admitted in 2005 that I am the grandson of Shah Jahan," Prince Yakub claimed.

"If the Supreme Court will admit our case and give the title ownership then I will give the total property to the government of India for building Ram Temple in Ayodhya and will give golden brick for the construction of the temple," he added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

