Ayuhsmann, Riteish pay tribute to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Riteish Deshmukh on Tuesday paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

Ayushmann took to Twitter to show his respect to the father of the Indian Constitution.

"Birth never decides worth. - Dr. B.R Ambedkar," his tweet read.

Ayushmann starrer movie 'Article 15', highlights the caste discrimination in the country through a mix of various incidents.

The film's title derives from Article 15 of the Indian Constitution which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, and place of birth.

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh too saluted the father of the Indian Constitution by taking it to Twitter.

"We are Indians, firstly and lastly. - #DrBabasahebAmbedkarJayanti", the 41-yea-old tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar also took to Twitter to extend her greetings on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti and also expressed gratitude for being able to get the chance to meet him.

Ambedkar, commonly known as Babasaheb, dedicated his life to working for the upliftment of Dalits, women and the underprivileged.

Born into a poor Dalit family on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar became independent India's first law minister, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a founding father of the Republic of India.

He also campaigned against the social discrimination faced by Dalits and inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement in 1956. Ambedkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1990.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever