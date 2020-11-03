Ayurveda 'remarkable' for improving sleep disorder: AYUSH

This picture has been used for representational purpose

If you have come across terrible effects of long-term sleep deprivation and missing out recommended seven to eight daily hours of sleep, there is some re-assurance coming your way from India's traditional healthcare regime Ayurveda.

Citing a study report, AYUSH Ministry on Tuesday said that the Ayurveda treatment has led to a remarkable improvement in the patient's condition in terms of sleep.

The broad area of study called 'anidra' in Ayurveda deals with sleep-deprivation and related conditions, and it offers some time-tested solutions.

The study, Ministry said, included thorough examination and assessment grading before and after treatment of all the symptoms which were selected for assessment. This included yawning, drowsiness, fatigue and quality of sleep, and improvements were noticed in all the parameters.

The case study, thus, puts forward an instance of "Shirodhara with Ashwagandha Taila accompanied by Shamana Chikitsa" playing a beneficial role in the management of sleep deprivation.

The recent case study published in AyuHom, the research journal of North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homeopathy, Shillong, has brought out new evidence in support of Ayurveda's efficacy in resolving 'anidra'- related issues, the Ministry said in a statement.

The case study is authored by Gopesh Mangal, Associate Professor and Head, PG Department of Panchkarma, National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur along with Nidhi Gupta and Pravesh Srivastava, both PG Scholars in the PG Department of Panchkarma at the NIA.

Medical Science has linked inadequate sleep to a number of health problems ranging from obesity to lowering of immunity. Ayurveda also considers sleep as extremely significant to health.

It is, in fact, described as one among the trayoupastambha or the three supportive pillars of life; as one of the essential dimensions for happiness and good life and it leads to a relaxed mental state.

Sleep deprivation can be clinically corelated with insomnia which is a common sleep problem worldwide, the Ministry said.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), health is a state of complete physical, mental or social well being and not merely the absence of disease. Sleep is one its essential pre-requisites.

In the present times of erratic lifestyles, stress and other unpredictable environmental factors, the Ministry said, quality of sleep has deteriorated for a large number of people.

According to the estimates of the National Sleep Foundation of America, one-third of people the world over suffer from sleep disorders.

