Ayushamann Khurrana: Incorrect to call my film serious

Ayushmann Khurrana says he was sold to filmmaker Aanand L Rai and director Hitesh Kewalya's vision for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan because they wanted to make it a quintessential Bollywood movie and not approach it as a cause film.

Khurrana clears the air saying that it will be incorrect to call the film a "serious", "message film" because it is not. "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is an out and out entertainer that also gives the right message. It will be incorrect to call this film a serious, message oriented film. It is not. It is a hilarious film that's also slapstick in parts to drive home the message of the film. It has its heart at the right place and it is not a serious film that delves any deeper," Khurrana said.



A still from the film

The actor added he was instantly sold on Rai's vision of making the film's appeal wider by making it a funny movie. "I was sold with Aanand L Rai sir and Hitesh's vision because they wanted to make it a quintessential Bollywood movie and not approach this as a cause film. It's not an in depth look into the issue of same-sex relationships in our country," he added. Khuranna says the film, through the story of one family. "It should be viewed as a film that deals with the issues of one family and how they come to terms with their son being gay."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever