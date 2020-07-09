Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana wish mommy dearest a very happy birthday!

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana wished their mom a very happy birthday is the sweetest way possible on July 8, 2020! The Dream Girls actor's post seemed cute, whereas the Stri fame, Aparshakti's birthday wish looked funnier. Take a look!

Apartshakti Khurana and Ayushmann, along with the entire family, thought property in Chandigarh, the news has taken the social media by storm. The Khurranas decided to invest in a home which will be all about family being together.

Speaking about their property in Panchkula, where they have been spending time together, it includes Ayushmann and wife Tahira and their kids, Virajveer and Varushka, brother Aparshakti and wife Akriti, and parents, P Khurrana and Poonam. Though the family has completed the legal formalities, it will take a while for them to move in. Ayushmann and Aparshakti's father is an astrologer. We guess the griha parvesh will happen on an auspicious day and timing.

The family has also taken up healthy living by taking by cycling amid the small-town. They have also been posting pictures and encouraging their social media followers to be fit during this difficult period.

As the actor is in Chandigarh, he will commence the shooting schedule soon. Sharing some details with the fans, Ayushmann Khurrana said in an interview with mid-day, "It was great to be back on the set after so many months. We all have been home, waiting to get back to what we love doing. I saw how people have prepared themselves for the shoot. Eventually, normalcy will be restored, and we will resume work with the necessary safety precautions in place."

